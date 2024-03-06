New suspect faces assault, murder charges after a deadly shooting in Macon

Another arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened on Jeffersonville Road in Macon last month, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Wednesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Drug Unit and Criminal Investigations Division arrested Shamar Tyrell Stewart, 20, for the shooting death of Cortavius Hassan Ates.

“Shamar Stewart was apprehended after a search and arrest warrant were executed at a residence within the 400 block of Forest Hill Road,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “He was transported back to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Headquarters. After further investigation, Stewart was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.”

Stewart faces charges of aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and murder. He is currently being held without bond.

The shooting happened Feb. 10. Deputies responded that day to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Jeffersonville Road and Roseview Drive. Ates, 25, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Kendarrious Rayshun Cone, 30, was arrested Feb. 15 in Twiggs County in connection with the shooting.