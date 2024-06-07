Suspect in east Charlotte shooting arrested in Texas, CMPD says

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in east Charlotte has been arrested in Texas, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On May 26, 23-year-old Kevin Gabriel Merlos was found with gunshot wounds on Winged Elm Court near Albemarle Road.

Merlos would later die at the scene, according to police.

An investigation led to 42-year-old Jose Francisco Ulloa-Martinez being identified as the suspect in this case.

On June 3, Ulloa-Martinez was arrested in Houston, Texas, by the Houston Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County.

CMPD said the investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

