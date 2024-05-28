Suspect in drug investigation dies after being shot by Wilmington police

A suspect in a drug investigation who was critically wounded by Wilmington police has died.

On May 22, according to the Wilmington Police Department, officers attempted to serve a warrant on Malik Samuell Thompson, 27, at a home in the 900 block of South 11th Street as part of a drug investigation.

After calling out for Thompson on a loudspeaker and deploying a distraction device into the window of the home, police say, Thompson began shooting at police. Officers returned fire, critically wounding Thompson.

Brandon Shope, communications specialist with the Wilmington Police Department, confirmed that Thompson has died from his injuries.

According to police, illegal drugs and a weapon were later found at the scene.

