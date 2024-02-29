Suspect in downtown window-breaking spree arrested

Feb. 29—A detective looking into this week's spate of window-breaking in downtown Joplin spotted a man matching a description of the suspect Wednesday and purportedly managed to pull a confession out of him right on the street.

Capt. William Davis said an investigator checking video surveillance systems in the downtown in connection with windows broken at five addresses happened to notice a man on the street fitting the description of a suspect a witness reported seeing throw rocks through a window at 409 S. Main St.

The witness had described a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white shirt and dark pants and carrying a backpack, Davis said. The detective contacted the man on the street, questioned him and ended up arresting him when he allegedly admitted to his involvement, he said.

Troy A. Sherman, 42, was taken into custody and charged with five felony counts of property damage. Sherman, who is listed as homeless on a police report, remained in custody Thursday on a $1,000 cash bond.

Windows were broken out this week in the Frisco Building at 601 S. Main St., Pearl Brothers at 617 S. Main St., Blue's Bike Co. at 832 S. Main St., and the Candy House at 501 S. Kentucky Ave., in addition to the vacant building at 409 S. Main St.

Davis said the estimated amount of property damage at the five addresses ranged from about $750 at one of the addresses to $10,000 at the Frisco Building.