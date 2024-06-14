Suspect dies during officer-involved shooting in Wilmington

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon and District Attorney Ben David hosted a press conference Friday morning to discuss details of an officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Wilmington on June 13.

A suspect who allegedly stole a truck, boat and two firearms died after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Wilmington.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, an off-duty detective with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office observed a boat and truck matching the description of stolen property that the Wilmington Police Department had been investigating, District Attorney Ben David said during a news conference Friday morning.

The boat and truck had been stolen from a yard within Wilmington city limits that was surrounded by a fence. The suspect was also believed to be in possession of two stolen firearms.

The detective notified 911 dispatch and officers with the Wilmington Police Department arrived at the boat ramp on Castle Street, David said. The suspect, identified in a news release Friday as 34-year-old Steven Ryan Todd, fled, attempting to run over the detective.

This interaction prompted a short chase between multiple officers with WPD and the suspect, which was ultimately called off in order to "preserve the safety of the public and the other officers," David said. WPD then took out multiple felony warrants for the suspect for assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a government official, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Multiple agencies across Wilmington, including the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, were notified of the suspect description, vehicle description, "and that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," David said. The public was not notified of a potential threat to public safety.

"This has evolved in real time," David said. "What (law enforcement does) is make sure that there was a chase that ensued and because they had to call that off to protect the public, what they're immediately trying to do is make sure that the law enforcement knows that when they get up with that person again what has just happened."

Around 11:50 p.m., detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office working on the investigation located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at the corner of South Kerr Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, David said.

"The suspect refused to comply with the detectives and actually struck a sheriff's vehicle head on causing a very serious crash into the telephone poles," David said. "Despite that serious crash, the suspect continued to actively resist officers. Fearing for their safety and the safety of others, multiple detectives discharged their firearm, striking the suspect."

Medical aid was rendered by the detectives and emergency medical services were called to the scene, David said. The suspect died on scene as a result of his injuries.

A loaded firearm was located inside of the vehicle with the suspect, David said. David and New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon did not comment on whether Todd had brandished his firearm prior to three detectives discharging several rounds into the vehicle.

"That's going to be the subject of an investigation and the officers are fully cooperative that are going to be getting interviewed," David said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, David said. The investigation will determine whether the use of force was justified. Per protocol, the detectives who discharged their weapons on scene have been placed on paid administrative leave. The identities of the detectives have not been released.

