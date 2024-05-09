Suspect dies after crashing stolen Lamborghini while fleeing LAPD

Police video shows the moments before a suspect was killed after speeding off in a stolen Lamborghini and crashing at over 100 miles per hour.

The suspect driver was identified as Elliott Dugan, 51, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened on April 6 at around 5 a.m. as officers spotted Dugan reportedly asleep at the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracán.

He was stopped at a red light on Sherman Way at Reseda Boulevard.

Body and dash cam videos show officers pulling Dugan over. As they walk over to his car to speak with him and ask for his ID, he tells police the Lamborghini is a rental car.

The officer goes back to his patrol car to conduct a search on the suspect and his vehicle. He discovers Dugan had multiple felony warrants and the Lamborghini had been reported as a stolen car.

Police spot a 2019 Lamborghini Huracán with the driver reportedly asleep at the wheel on April 6, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police pull over the Lamborghini Huracán in Los Angeles on April 6, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The suspect crashes into a center median at speeds of over 100 miles per hour, slipping the car in half and killing the driver on impact on April 6, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Officers work to extinguish large pieces of smoking auto debris strew across the roadway. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Elliott Dugan’s body was launched several hundred feet away from the crash, landing on a nearby sidewalk on April 6, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Remants of the suspect’s Lamborghini Huracán after a high-speed crash in Los Angeles on April 6, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Nearby parked cars were damaged by the debris propelled during the high-speed crash. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police tell Dugan to step out of the car but he refuses, arguing with the officer and repeatedly asking what he did wrong. When the officer says the vehicle is stolen, Dugan denies it before suddenly starting the engine and speeding off.

Officers quickly hopped back into their cars and chased after Dugan. Video of the pursuit showed Dugan hit speeds of over 110 miles per hour on surface streets.

Shortly after the chase began, he crashed into a center median and several trees near the intersection of Vanalden Avenue and Sherman Way in Reseda.

Arriving officers found a large amount of auto debris scattered across the roadways. The severe impact of the collision split the Lamborghini into two large pieces. Officers were seen extinguishing several medium-sized pieces that were still smoking.

Dugan’s body had been launched several hundred feet away from the crash. After officers searched the area for several minutes, his body was eventually found on the sidewalk in front of a nearby apartment building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The violent impact had sent large debris crashing onto parked cars along Sherman Way. Some of the vehicles had moderate to major damage with windows and roofs being destroyed.

The deadly incident remains under investigation by the LAPD. No further details on the suspect or the stolen vehicle were provided.

