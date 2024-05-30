Suspect detained after Field of Flags at Hyde Park is vandalized

May 30—Niagara Falls police reportedly took a 25-year-old man into custody Thursday morning after 18 flag poles were damaged within the Field of Flags at Hyde Park.

About 8:55 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatch to the memorial after a witness observed the man destroying a number of flags. Responding officers, located him near the Robbins Drive Bridge and he was taken into custody.

Back at the memorial site, officers located 18 flag poles that had been bent and broken.

The suspect is reportedly facing felony charges.

The Field of Flags is an effort to honor the sacrifice of former servicemen and servicewomen from the Falls, as well as first responders from across New York, who have either been killed in American wars or in fighting the War on Terror.

This year, 800 American flags stretch across a more than 300-by-300-foot plot of land in Hyde Park, adjacent to the Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial. Three hundred-thirty-two flags, two more than last year, honor service members and first responders from New York who have been killed in action since 9/11.

The remaining 468 flags honor service members from Niagara Falls, killed in action since the time of the city's founding.

Anyone who wishes to donate to help offset the damage caused Thursday can reach out to organizer Ken Tompkins at 716-940-7092.