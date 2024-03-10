Suspect in DeLand homicide arrested, according to police
DeLand police have arrested a suspect in a Saturday morning homicide, according to a press release.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Haven Road due to a report of a suspicious male hiding in the backyard.
Officers located the man, 22-year-old Edgar Martinez-Hernandez, along the side of the house. Martinez-Hernandez matched the description of the shooting suspect and was found with a loaded firearm.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers were initially dispatched to the intersection of West Beresford and South Parsons avenues in DeLand at 3:51 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found an individual in the road who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
The suspect was seen entering the Sha-De-Land Mobile Home Park at 1100 S. Woodland Blvd.
People with information regarding this case, including security video, are encouraged to submit a tip at volusia.crimewatchfl.com/delandpd/submit-tip or to call the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff's Office: 386-626-7400.
Contact case agent Detective Alisha Burger at burgera@deland.org. Tips can be confidential.
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Suspect in DeLand homicide arrested, according to police