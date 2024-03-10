DeLand police have arrested a suspect in a Saturday morning homicide, according to a press release.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Haven Road due to a report of a suspicious male hiding in the backyard.

Officers located the man, 22-year-old Edgar Martinez-Hernandez, along the side of the house. Martinez-Hernandez matched the description of the shooting suspect and was found with a loaded firearm.

Suspect for homicide early morning Saturday, March 9 in DeLand.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers were initially dispatched to the intersection of West Beresford and South Parsons avenues in DeLand at 3:51 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found an individual in the road who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The suspect was seen entering the Sha-De-Land Mobile Home Park at 1100 S. Woodland Blvd.

People with information regarding this case, including security video, are encouraged to submit a tip at volusia.crimewatchfl.com/delandpd/submit-tip or to call the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff's Office: 386-626-7400.

Contact case agent Detective Alisha Burger at burgera@deland.org. Tips can be confidential.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Suspect in DeLand homicide arrested, according to police