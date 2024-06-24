Suspect in deadly triple shooting at Colorado hotel caught after manhunt

A man accused of carrying out a shooting that killed one person and wounded two other people early Sunday at a Colorado hotel was arrested after an intense manhunt on the ground and in the air.

The city of Alamosa said Sunday evening on Facebook that the person of interest in the shooting, identified by authorities as Henry Corral, had been found.

Police responded to the Sunset Inn Hotel for reports of gunfire just after 2 a.m. Sunday and found three people shot, the city said on Facebook.

Two of the victims were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, and the third victim died.

The suspect fled. Officials said earlier that he was “considered armed and dangerous.”

Corral then crashed the car he was driving while trying to escape the scene, authorities said. After he crashed, he tried to carjack a vehicle but failed, prompting him to run away, officials said.

Authorities said aircraft, as well as 40 police officers, were searching the area for Corral on Sunday, "going door to door, building to building."

Officials said the U.S. Marshals Service and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were assisting in search efforts.

Police issued a warrant for Corral's arrest for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and criminal attempt of aggravated robbery, officials said.

Alamosa, a small city in southern Colorado, has a population of just under 10,000. It's about 30 miles from the New Mexico border and about 165 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com