Suspect in deadly shooting near Northland mall found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the man wanted by police in a deadly road rage shooting from last week has been found dead by suicide.

Christian Crail, 26, of St. Joseph, Missouri was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Court documents say he pulled up next to a vehicle near Barry Road and Boardwalk Avenue in the Northland and shot it.

A female passenger was killed.

Crail was also the suspect in another shooting back in April where police say someone shot out the passenger window of a car on I-35 in Olathe.

Police tracked Crail to Centerville, Iowa Tuesday where they say he took his own life.

