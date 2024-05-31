Suspect in deadly Seminole carjacking of South Florida woman pleads not guilty

A suspect in the deadly Winter Springs carjacking of a South Florida woman pleaded not guilty Friday during his federal court arraignment in Orlando.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, is one of two prime suspects in the grisly April 11 killing of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, whose car was found ablaze in Osceola County with her body riddled with bullets inside just hours after the carjacking, according to investigators.

He was indicted by a grand jury May 22 of carjacking resulting in death and kidnapping — which carry a life sentence if convicted — and use of a firearm causing death, punishable by a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

While not charged with murder, the indictment marked the first time Torres-Garcia was identified as Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ killer. Federal prosecutors have not said whether they are seeking the death penalty.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors further accused Torres-Garcia of being paid $1,500 to kidnap Guerrero De Aguasvivas as she drove into Winter Springs from Homestead and “deliver her to another individual” whose name was not disclosed.

He was allegedly given the AR-15 used to carjack her by an unnamed “subject” who knew her whereabouts, and then followed her in a green Acura sedan with another man, later identified as 28-year-old Kevin Ocasio Justiniano.

Seminole County detectives said the pair later caught up with Guerrero De Aguasvivas on East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road, and Torres-Garcia hopped in the backseat of her SUV at gunpoint and drove away with the Acura following suit, an act caught on camera by a witness. The SUV, a white Dodge Durango, was found hours later in St. Cloud.

Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ brother and husband told Seminole detectives, who started the investigation, that she was in town visiting family but they found she had none in Winter Springs. At a press conference, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said detectives were later told she was in Central Florida to deliver “money and other stuff.” It’s believed the attack against her was likely over drugs and money, and the case was since taken over by federal authorities.

The last person Guerrero De Aguasvivas is believed to have spoken to was Giovany Crespo Hernandez, 27, who since has been indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges. While he and Ocasio Justiniano have not been charged in her death, Lemma said they and Torres-Garcia are “absolutely connected.”

“Clearly there’s a drug and money nexus here,” Lemma told reporters April 23. “That’s probably enough motive for people who are engaged in these types of behaviors to stay in business.”

While Ocasio Justiniano has not been charged in Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ death, detectives identified him as the other passenger in the Acura using cellphone records placing him and Torres-Garcia in the same location at the time of the kidnapping.

Still, Ocasio Justiniano faces federal drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the Orlando Police Department in which he was found with fentanyl and an altered handgun, according to court records. He also was identified as a drug dealer with a group named in the criminal complaint as “the 6’s.”

In that case, he faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.