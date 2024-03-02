Suspect in deadly El Cajon shooting arrested after manhunt
Following a search around the county, El Cajon Police said the suspect in a Thursday afternoon deadly shooting was located and taken into custody.
Waymo received approval Friday afternoon from the California Public Utilities Commission to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways. The approval removes the last barrier for the Alphabet company to charge for rides in these expanded areas. Importantly, it opens up new territory for Waymo in one of the country's largest cities and unlocks a route to San Francisco International Airport, which is located south of the city.
It was a true meltdown that average golfers everywhere had no issue relating to.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 after a drunk driving incident ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
No matter how convoluted and expensive streaming video services become, I’ll always think: At least it’s better than watching this thing over dial-up.
We take a moment to appreciate some small details about our long-term Subaru WRX including fun lighting details and some superb front seats.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
Google has announced a trio of new features for its Chrome browser, including improved search when experiencing a poor internet connection. There’s also a new feature that offers suggestions based on what others are looking for.
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Sheldon Keefe and Don Granato are the second and third coaches to receive $25K fines from the NHL this season.
MAKERS three-day conference wrapped with a night of laughs thanks to Leslie Jones and a day of inspiration featuring Bethann Hardison and Gwyneth Paltrow.
The Cleveland Fed president told Yahoo Finance that a month-over-month jump in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge "doesn’t really change my view" that inflation is moving down.
Crude futures gained for a second month in a row as the market anticipated oil alliance OPEC+ will extend its production cuts.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.