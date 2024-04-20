Suspect dead after shooting at deputies, 1 deputy hospitalized

The person who shot at deputies in Mooresville is dead, the Iredell County sheriff confirmed to Channel 9.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began asking the public to stay away from Langtree Road in Mooresville starting at 9:15 a.m. Right before noon, the sheriff told Channel 9 that the threat to the public was over.

The situation started at 7:40 a.m. when a person related to Dylan Rober Maslon, 27, called police reporting that he was acting crazy, the ICSO says.

When first responders arrived to the home on Northampton Road, off Langree Road, Maslon pointed a knife at them. Officials left the home to wait for backup to arrive.

Deputies say they heard yelling from inside the home. Maslon began shooting at deputies who entered the house, prompting deputies to return fire.

ICSO says they tried communicating with Maslon, but he kept shooting at the deputies seeking cover.

One deputy was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3 dead, including suspect, after victims tied up in home invasion

Mooresville Police arrived to secure the scene, meaning some neighbors had to evacuate their homes.

Maslon continued shooting at responders and their vehicles from inside the house. When the gunfire stopped, a robot was sent into the home and found Maslon dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

ICSO says the Emergency Response Team attempted to provide medical care, but Maslon was dead.

Maslon was out on bond waiting to go to court for previous charges of Assault on a Government Official and Felony Breaking or Entering to Terrorize or Injure.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

This is a developing story; check this article for updates.

(WATCH: Wanted shooting suspect from Archdale arrested in Kannapolis)