Suspect dead after being shot by Vancouver officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after he was shot by Vancouver police officers early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Vancouver police, shortly before 1 a.m., an officer was flagged down on Northeast Andresen Road where several people reported that a man had pointed a gun at them.

More officers came to the scene and they found the suspect a few blocks away. The suspect didn’t listen to police commands, authorities said, so one officer released his K9 on him, and that’s when the suspect pointed his gun at the officers.

Vancouver police said that four officers all fired on the suspect, hitting him. The K9 was also shot in the tail during the incident.

Authorities said they attempted to provide medical aid to the suspect and eventually he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The police K9 underwent surgery on his tail.

Following the protocol, the four officers involved are all on critical incident leave and their body camera footage will be reviewed during the investigation.

