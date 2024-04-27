Suspect in Davenport tavern burglary arrested for church theft

A 24-year-old Davenport man arrested earlier this week in connection with a bar burglary was in custody Saturday after police allege he broke into and stole items from a Davenport church, court records show.

Trenton Stewart, whose address is listed as both Davenport and Moline, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft and a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to arrest affidavits.

On Friday, detectives were notified of Stewart being at Walmart, 5811 Elmore Ave, Davenport, trying to buy cell phones. Stewart “already had warrants out for his arrest for theft 3rd degree for (allegedly) stealing a laptop belonging to Double Tree, 111 E. 2nd St.,” say affidavits, which show officers took him into custody without incident.

Incidents at a church

In affidavits, police say that, during a search “incident to arrest” police found items belonging to Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. 8th St., including a business VISA card, a check, and keys belonging to the business.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the church for a burglary alarm. They saw an open door and broken glass “valued at approximately $500” at the church on the northeast side, “but were unable to locate the suspect who had gained access to the church at that time.”

Police allege Stewart took numerous items belonging to Zion Lutheran Church “and at times staged these stolen items behind a residence in the area.”

After he was read his Miranda Rights, officers allege in affidavits, Stewart “admitted to doing this and also led (police) to the location where the stolen items were then recovered. Police found a computer monitor, surveillance DVR system, and other property belonging to Zion Lutheran Church valued at over $800, but under $1,500.”

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police officers responded back to Zion Lutheran Church for another burglary alarm. According to affidavits, “Upon officers’ arrival they located items being staged within Zion Lutheran Church in preparation of being stolen, but again were not able to locate the suspect.”

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Stewart admitted to being inside Zion Lutheran Church again after the first time “with the intention of committing another theft upon the property,” affidavits show.

Stewart, who was being held Saturday on a total $12,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing May 7 in Scott County Court.

Burglary at the Probstei Inn

Court records say Davenport Police arrested Stewart early Tuesday in connection with a burglary at the Probstein Inn.

Court records say police responded to a call about 10:30 a.m. Monday in reference to a commercial burglary. Arrest affidavits say Stewart “with no right, license, or privilege” forced entry into the Probstei Inn by pushing out an air-conditioning unit attached to the window of the business.

In arrest affidavits, police allege that, once Stewart was inside the business, he stole various business checks belonging to the Probstei Inn, along with a safe.

An hour later on the same day, court records say, Davenport Police responded to CBI Bank & Trust, 2322 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in reference to fraud. Arrest affidavits say Stewart entered CBI Bank & Trust with a forged check belonging to the Probstei Inn.

Court records say Stewart did this twice at different times, and was captured on surveillance footage.

In surveillance video tavern workers provided Our Quad Cities News, a suspect can be seen inside, pulling the safe out from under the bar. He then leaves with it, but because it’s too heavy, he doesn’t get very far with it. Police found it in a field.

