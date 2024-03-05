Suspect in custody after woman's body found in Tuscaloosa County

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa County.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers responded to the 1700 block of 47th Avenue NE in the Holt community, where the woman's body was found.

Kennedy said a suspect in the woman's death has been taken into custody.

No further information was made available. The investigation is continuing.

