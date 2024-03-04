Suspect in custody after threatening a Kentucky school shooting on social media

A person was in custody after allegedly hacking a student’s social media account and threatening a school shooting, Johnson County Superintendent Thom Cochran said in a Sunday statement.

“We received information regarding a potential threat of a school shooting at Johnson County Middle School,” Cochran said.

He said the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations/FBI Task Force was involved in the investigation.

“It is important to emphasize that this is hacking incident on a student’s social media account,” said Cochran

He said the individual who hacked the student’s account and made the threat has been identified and was in custody Sunday.

Cochran said although there is no present danger, there will be additional law enforcement officials at Johnson County Middle School on Monday.