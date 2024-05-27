Suspect in custody after shots fired, stolen vehicle pursuit in Aiken Co.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect is in custody after pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Aiken County on Monday.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of East Pine Log Road around 1:30 P.M. after shots were reported being fired in the area.

Authorities say that when they arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from the scene and stole a vehicle with a woman inside, and after the suspect entered the vehicle, the woman was able to leave before the pursuit took to the roadway.

ALSO ON WJBF: Former GA Dept. of Corrections officer fired, arrested after death of inmate

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the male suspect in the stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a chase for roughly five miles, and then, the vehicle was disabled using a STOP STICK tire-deflation device near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Banks Mill Road SE just North of the Cedar Creek subdivision.

Authorities stated after the vehicle’s tire was deflated, the suspect fled by attempting to evade capture along the woods near Banks Mill Road SE and Talatha Church Road, and then, he was caught just inside the woodline.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says that they were aided in disabling the suspect’s stolen vehicle and apprehending him with the assistance of the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety, and according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.