Suspect in custody after shooting at Tarpon Springs home leaves man dead

A man was taken into custody early Tuesday after he told officers he fatally shot a man inside a Tarpon Springs home, police said.

Police received a call about 3 a.m. about a disturbance on the 1100 block of Clarissa Court, according to a news release from the Tarpon Springs Police Department. Officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

The man was taken to Advent Health North Pinellas, where he died shortly before 4 a.m.

Police took a 54-year-old man who lived at the home into custody after he told officers that he shot the man.

Police have not released names of the suspect or the man who died.

Police were still investigating what caused the shooting and said there is no danger to the public.