Suspect in custody after a robbery with a box cutter at White Plains CVS

A suspect is in custody after a robbery at a CVS pharmacy in White Plains on Tuesday.

White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong said the suspect entered the pharmacy at 601 N. Broadway around 9:26 a.m. and brandished a box cutter, stealing an unknown amount of cash.

She then allegedly fled and entered a Blue Kia headed toward the Bronx River Parkway. The New York City Police Department identified the vehicle and took the suspect into custody near 241st Street in the Bronx.

Chong says the incident appeared to be isolated but is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: White Plains NY CVS pharmacy site of robbery; suspect in custody