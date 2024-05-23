Suspect in custody in Kent fatal crash

A man charged in the death of one man and injury of another after his car crashed into the rear of a Spectrum truck on Lake Street in Kent in January has been arrested.

Albert Carmen Ditomaso, 50, of Kent was taken into custody Wednesday at Portage County Jail, according to a jail booking report, and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Kent police say Ditomaso was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Lake Street when the car crashed into the rear of a Spectrum truck parked on the south side of the road, just east of Edgewood Drive, at 8:46 p.m. Jan. 22. At the time of the collision, the truck's driver was reported to have been getting equipment out of the back.

Police said the Malibu's passenger, William A. Williams, 55, of Kent, was declared dead at the scene. Kent EMS took the truck's driver, a 33-year-old Akron man, to Summa Health System's Akron Campus and Ditomaso to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. Both suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Ditomaso is charged in a grand jury indictment with second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, a single count of fourth-degree felony vehicular assault, three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and a minor misdemeanor citation of failing to keep assured clear distance.

The indictment alleges that Ditomaso's blood-alcohol content level at the time of the crash was 0.238%, nearly three times the 0.08% legal limit.

The indictment was filed May 17, the same day a warrant was issued for Ditomaso's arrest.

