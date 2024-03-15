Suspect in custody after incident at Parkside Elementary

Mar. 15—One suspect now faces multiple charges after an incident at Parkside Elementary School led to a multi-agency pursuit Tuesday, March 12.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Antonio Roc Thompson, 27, from Blountsville, Ala., was causing issues at the school, but did not disclose any additional details.

Thompson allegedly fled the premises after the Parkside School Resource officer unsuccessfully attempted to place him under arrest. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Thompson after the pursuit ended near Johnson Dairy Road in Somerville, Ala. The Arab Police Department, Alabama State Troopers and Blount County also assisted with the pursuit.

Thompson was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, escape, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

CCSO Sheriff Matt Gentry released the following statement: "Earlier today [Tuesday] an incident occurred at Parkside School in which the School Resource Deputy attempted to arrest a subject who was causing issues at the school. The subject resisted and ultimately fled in a vehicle. This led to an extended car pursuit that ended in Morgan County after multiple agencies joined in the pursuit. The subject is in custody. There is no threat to the community. It is still an active and ongoing investigation. Further information will be provided as it becomes available," Gentry said.

No other details were available as of Friday, March 15, but officials with the Blount County Sheriff's Office told the Times that Thompson had been released from the facility in August 2023 after serving time for a 2022 domestic violence charge which according to court records involved threatening his father with a hatchet.