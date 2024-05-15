Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton

One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Dayton.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is on the scene, gathering new information and video for News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Dayton Police and SWAT members have been set up on Wayne Avenue near the Red Carpet Tavern since shortly after noon.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has been on the scene and reported that police were focused on a house on King Avenue. Police have blocked Wayne Avenue from Brookline Avenue to Pershing Boulevard.

Police confirmed to News Center 7 that this is connected to a wanted person. That individual was taken into custody around 3:20 p.m.

U.S. Marshals were also on the scene assisting police.

Our crew could hear SWAT team members making announcements at a house and reported hearing bangs at one point with what appeared to be tear gas or some kind of chemical irritant.

We’re on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.