Suspect in custody after Galesburg shooting

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Thursday shooting.

The Galesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The victim was driving in a vehicle and was moving at the time the shooting happened, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the victim and found a grazing gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The victim was treated at the scene.An investigation led to a vehicle and possible suspect being identified. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tomas A. Rubio Friday, and Rubio turned himself in to the Galesburg Police Department Friday afternoon.

He is currently being detained at the Knox County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: One arrested after shooting in Galesburg