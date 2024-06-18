Suspect in custody following police search, lockdowns in Mount Pleasant shooting

The suspect in a Mount Pleasant-area shooting Monday is in custody following a police search and lockdowns of several establishments.

Police located and arrested the suspect, Leangel Sabatela-Rodriguez, Michigan State police announced on social media early Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, with one male shooting another before fleeing the area, MSP previously said.

UPDATE: IN CUSTODY! The suspect has been located and is in custody. Thank you for all of the tips called in and thank you to all of the law enforcement partners who assisted in the search. — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) June 18, 2024

The police search sent the nearby Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort into lockdown Monday afternoon, WJRT ABC12 reported. Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College and a local Meijer store also went into lockdown by 4 p.m. Monday, according to the The Morning Sun.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office assisted Michigan State Police in the matter, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mount Pleasant shooting suspect in custody after lockdowns