Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in El Cajon

TechCrunch

Electric vehicle startup Fisker is planning to lay off 15% of its workforce and says it likely does not have enough cash on hand to survive the next 12 months. Fisker reported more than 1,300 employees as of the end of September 2023, meaning the cut could affect close to 200 people. Fisker said Thursday that it finished 2023 with $396 million in cash, though $70 million of that is restricted.