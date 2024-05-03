Suspect in custody in connection with March shooting death of woman in Macon

A suspect was taken into custody on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a woman in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Tyrell Shernard Burks, 30, of Warner Robins in connection with the March shooting death of Shantoria Hines, 28.

On March 17, deputies said they responded to a call regarding the shooting of two females on Maynard Street.

Deputies learned an argument had led to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Both women were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Shooting victim Shantoria Hines, 28, later died from her injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second shooting victim, who is 26, was in stable condition on the day of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Burks is charged with murder and six counts of aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.