Suspect in custody in connection with 2 death investigation in Macon, deputies say

A third suspect was arrested Monday in connection with death investigations on Holiday Drive North and Ruark Circle in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they arrested Julio Angelo Timley, 17, of Macon. Timely was wanted in Bibb County in connection with the murders of Anthonio Dewayne McNeill and Brian Rashad Obama on April 10.

Macon residents Xalayah Nahri Green, 18, and Peair Dennard Harvey, were also arrested last month in connection with the death investigations.

Obama, 23, was found on Ruark Circle. Deputies said he was found shot and was declared dead on scene. McNeill, 28, was found shot at the Haven Inn and Suites on Holiday Drive North on the same day, according to the sheriff’s office. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene of the shooting.

All three suspects face two counts of murder and are being held without bond.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Wednesday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.