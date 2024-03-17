Suspect in custody for Ballwin domestic violence death

BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin police have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred overnight Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Ballwin Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 1a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Spring Leigh Court.

Police arrived at the residence and found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head. The Metro-West Fire Protection District rushed the woman to the hospital, where she later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

By 11:45 a.m., police had a suspect in custody. The man’s name has not been released, pending formal charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.