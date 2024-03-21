Suspect in custody after allegedly kidnapping 2 children from hotel in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumberton Police Department is investigating an alleged kidnapping of two children aged one and four from a local hotel Thursday afternoon.

The children were reportedly taken from the Econo Lodge in Lumberton at about 3:56 p.m. The children’s mother called 911 to report the kidnapping and police and detectives arrived immediately to the scene, according to police.

Detectives gathered information on the location of the suspect’s vehicle and began contacting law enforcement partners in surrounding areas including the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the FBI, police said.

An Amber Alert was about to be issued, when members of the North Carolina Highway Patrol spotted the suspect’s vehicle. The unidentified suspect attempted to flee from North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, police said.

He eventually crashed the vehicle along I-440 in Johnston County and was taken into custody. The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Charges are pending and while the charges are pending, the identity of the suspect cannot be released, police said.

The Lumberton Police Department expressed gratitude to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the FBI, and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

