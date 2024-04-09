Suspect in custody after 18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton Saturday

Apr. 9—A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man over the weekend in Dayton.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the teen as Larod Allen Delong.

On April 6, 2024 after 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue on report of a person shot," said Dayton police Lt. Steven Brown. "Upon arrival officers located the victim, an 18-year-old male, who was pronounced as deceased at the scene."

A 36-year-old man was arrested on murder charges on Auburn Avenue Saturday morning.

A 911 call log indicated at least seven bullet casings were found in front of a residence.

A caller told dispatch they heard gunshots and there was someone lying in the street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The Dayton Police Department's Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.