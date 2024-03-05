Suspect 'confronted and stabbed' correctional officer outside Milwaukee County Jail

A correctional sergeant at the Milwaukee County Jail was stabbed “several times” outside the facility Tuesday by a recently released occupant, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sergeant, a 51-year-old with 14 years of experience, suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition at a hospital, according to the Milwaukee Police Department, which is investigating the attack, and the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. outside the jail, 949 N. 9th St. The sergeant was able to identify the suspect, the sheriff’s office said, and a 41-year-old was arrested.

Police said in a statement the suspect “confronted and stabbed” the victim. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball wasn't immediately available for comment Tuesday.

According to the FBI, assaults on on-duty law enforcement officers increased 11.2% from 2020 to 2021, while assaults involving weapons went up 10.5% in the same period. Guns were used in 5.1% of attacks while knives and other cutting weapons were used in 2.3%.

Nearly three-fourths of all assaults on law enforcement in 2021 were with personal weapons, such as hands, fists or feet, according to the FBI. In total, more than 43,000 officers were assaulted that year.

Aggravated assaults dropped 3% in Milwaukee in 2023 and has been on a downward trajectory since 2021, according to police and FBI data.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Correctional officer stabbed outside Milwaukee County Jail