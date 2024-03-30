Suspect charged in St. Peters road rage shooting

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A suspect faces nine felonies after an apparent road rage shooting Thursday morning in St. Peters.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Demario Williams, 28, with four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest in the investigation.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near the area of North St. Peters Parkway and Harvester Avenue. Authorities arrested Williams after a brief police pursuit that followed the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the suspect shot at a vehicle with one man and one child inside several times. The adult victim told police he was driving the entire time as Williams allegedly shot at his vehicle.

Court documents indicate that Williams first fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle, which led the victim to briefly follow Williams behind before he fired four more shots at the vehicle.

St. Charles County officers were quick to respond to the situation and attempted to pull over Williams. Court documents state he came to a stop several times, but then resisted arrest by driving away as officers approached him.

The pursuit ended near the 100 block of Willow Grove Court in St. Charles County. Court documents state there was a period of “brief crisis negotiation” before Williams was ultimately arrested.

Per court documents, police later heard from Williams’ wife, who claims he was on the phone with her at the time of the gunfire and claimed that “somebody cut him off in traffic.” She later told police that Williams had “the worst road rage behavior in the world,” according to court documents.

Williams is now behind bars in St. Charles County on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

NOTE: Video in this story is from FOX 2’s coverage on March 28.

