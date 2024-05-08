Suspect charged in shooting that killed a man at Arlington park, police say

A suspect, who fatally shot a man at a park where they met to conduct an illegal gun purchase, has been indicted on a murder charge, according to Arlington police.

Kevon Flynn has been identified as the suspect in the homicide, police announced in a news release Tuesday. He is currently serving a 25-year sentence for an unrelated conviction, according to police.

Flynn was indicted this time on a murder charge by a Tarrant County grand jury in the death of Nicholas Coffman, 21, who was fatally shot on August 3, 2019.

Detectives believe Coffman and a friend pulled into Deaver Park, located at 5800 Kelly Elliot Road, around 9 p.m. that day. They had arranged to sell a handgun and went to the park to meet a potential buyer they had been speaking to via social media, according to police. Another car with multiple people inside was already in the parking lot, waiting to meet Coffman and his friend.

Coffman got out of his friend’s vehicle and briefly spoke with one of the passengers in the suspect vehicle, according to the investigation. Coffman was then directed to go around to the other side of the car, when another passenger in the suspect vehicle fired at him, hitting him in the abdomen, police say.

Coffman’s friend immediately drove him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

During the initial investigation, detectives were able to identify multiple suspects who were in contact with Coffman that night, but needed additional evidence in order to present a murder charge in the case, police say.

In September 2023, a witness provided police with information that determined Flynn was at the crime scene in the suspect vehicle, the release states. The witness also positively identified Flynn as the suspect.

While detectives believe Flynn organized the shooting, it is possible that other suspects could be charged in the case as well.