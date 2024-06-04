Suspect charged in shooting death of 18-year-old woman on city's Northeast Side

A Columbus man has been arrested and charged in connection with the slaying of an 18-year-old woman Sunday morning on the city's Northeast Side.

Kenneth Hairston, 20, of the Northwest Side, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Da'Mya Cummerlander. He is also charged with having a weapon under disability, meaning he has a prior felony conviction and was not permitted to have a gun.

Columbus police received a report of a shooting at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Woodsedge Road off Westerville Road. Responding officers found Cummerlander suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 12:44 a.m.

Hairston is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Candlelight vigil for Cummerlander marred by gunfire that left 2 dead

At a candlelight vigil for Cummerlander attended by more than 50 people Monday night at Krumm Park in the 800 block of Alton Avenue, two men were fatally shot shortly before 10 p.m. Medics pronounced both dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. It's unclear if anyone else at the park suffered injuries.

A Columbus police sergeant told reporters shortly after the shooting that investigators are not sure if the two men who died were attending the vigil or just happened to be at the park when the shooting took place. No further information, including about any potential suspect(s), was provided by police.

Police have requested that anyone with a photo or video of the shooting upload it for police to review, and that anyone with any information about the shooting call the police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

smeighan@dispatch.com

@ShahidMeighan

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man charged in shooting death of 18-year-old on Northeast Side