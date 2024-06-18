Suspect charged with murder for Staten Island knife fight with fellow ex-con

An ex-con who survived a Staten Island knife fight was charged with murder Tuesday for the death of his adversary who — like the suspect — once did time for selling drugs, police said.

Suspect Carlos Rivera got into a brawl with Joel Badillo, 41, outside Island Food Market at Broad and Gordon Sts. in Stapleton about 3:45 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Both men, armed with knives, took swipes at each other, with Badillo stabbed in the chest and Rivera in the leg, police said.

Medics rushed Badillo, 37, to Staten Island University Hospital but he could not be saved. Rivera was taken to Richmond University Medical Center and is recovering.

Rivera has nine previous arrests and Badillo had been arrested 10 times. Both had multiple busts for drug possession and sales, police said.

Rivera was paroled in March 2018 after more than a year behind bars for selling drugs. Badillo was paroled in July 2020 after serving more than three years, also for selling drugs.

In addition to murder, Rivera is charged with manslaughter, assault, weapon possession and tampering with evidence. His arraignment is pending in Staten Island Criminal Court.