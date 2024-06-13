Suspect charged with murder in south Fort Worth shooting

A suspect has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in south Fort Worth last month.

Martin Farmer, 42, was arrested on June 3, according to Fort Worth police records.

He’s charged with murder in the death of Edward Rodriguez, Tarrant County court documents show.

Fort Worth police said officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hemphill Street early on May 28 after a 911 caller reported her friend had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley in the 600 block of Anthony Street, police said. Rodriguez died at the scene.

In court documents, prosecutors allege that Farmer is a habitual offender. He was convicted of aggravated robbery using a gun in Tarrant County in 2004, and of aggravated assault with a baseball bat in 2000.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Anthony Johnson’s family vows to pursue justice in jail homicide

→ Landmark Fort Worth restaurant in Near Southside moving after 32 years

→ Woman shot after threatening North Richland Hills officer with knife

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

Unrelated to the homicide, he also currently faces charges of assault of a family member and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $260,000.