Suspect charged with murder in north Charlotte homicide, victim identified: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Zacharias Lowery, 29, has been arrested in connection to a homicide that killed 26-year-old James Chambers III in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Saturday, CMPD’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team found and arrested Lowery. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, in the 5100 block of Hoover Drive, off of Nevin Road. CMPD later said a man, Chambers III, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorties say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

