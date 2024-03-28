Suspect charged with murder after four killed in Illinois stabbing attack

Emergency personnel work at the scene in Rockford on Wednesday where four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois.

Emergency personnel work at the scene in Rockford on Wednesday where four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Photograph: AP

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing attack that left four people dead in northern Illinois.

Police said that Christian Soto, 22, has been charged with multiple counts of murder, intent to kill and home invasion after the stabbings on Wednesday in Rockford, which is 90 miles north-west of Chicago.

The attacks happened within a 20-minute period, police say, starting with a home invasion in which a woman was stabbed in the face and seriously wounded as she tried to get away. A passerby who tried to help her was also stabbed before the suspect allegedly went on a stabbing rampage in the area.

The people killed included a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man. Police initially reported seven other people were hurt in the attacks, with no confirmed motive for the incident yet known.

Names of the deceased have yet to be released but authorities have confirmed they include a mail carrier. The United States Postal Inspection Service, a division of the United States Postal Service, confirmed to AP that the postal worker was among those killed and that the service was helping police with the investigation.

Vanessa Hy, a Rockford resident, told WREX-TV of the chaos following the stabbing.

“All of the sudden, we heard police run up on both sides of the house screaming, ‘Stop! Get down!’” Hy told the TV station. “Then they ran into the backyard and after a few minutes we saw them bringing the suspect down the driveway in handcuffs and he was very bloody.”

Tom McNamara, mayor of Rockford, said that the city was “shocked” by the attacks, which came days after a teenage employee of a Walmart in Rockford was stabbed and killed inside the store.

“We can report that the suspect is in custody and the threat has been neutralized,” the mayor said in a statement, according to CBS. “Now that he is in custody, our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery.

“We are working with community partners to provide support and services quickly and conveniently to those residents. We will announce those details soon.”