Suspect Charged After Man Dies Following ‘Savage’ Bar Fight at Friend’s Bachelor Party

Matthew Marsiglia has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Devin Repath

Mothefunerals.com; Baton Rouge Police Department Devin Repath, left, and Matthew Marsiglia

Devin Repath, a father of two young boys, died following a fistfight at a Louisiana bar, police say

A witness claimed to NOLA.com that he saw someone beat Repath's head and torso with his bare hands

Investigators say security footage reveals several alleged instances of Repath attacking the suspect and his friend prior to the killing, per reports

Police in Louisiana have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of Devin Repath, the man who died from injuries sustained in a bar fight during his friend’s bachelor party, authorities announced.

Repath, 26, died on March 26, following a “fist fighting incident” at a bar the weekend before in Baton Rouge, La., police announced at the time.

Matthew Marsiglia, 21, was charged with manslaughter, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department statement on April 3.

"During the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Matthew Marsiglia as a suspect," the statement reads in part. Marsiglia turned himself in, according to WAFB.

The tragic incident unfolded during a surprise bachelor party that Repath had planned for his childhood friend, NOLA.com previously reported.

An arrest affidavit, obtained by BRProud, WBRZ and WAFB, reveals how the altercation allegedly began. Authorities reportedly redacted names of all parties involved other than Repath and Marsiglia.

Related: Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for Devin Repath, Father of 2 Who Died at Childhood Friend’s Bachelor Party

Investigators say nearby security camera footage captured two groups of men talking to each other, then Repath walking behind his friends and allegedly punching one person in the head, BRProud, WBRZ and WAFB reported, citing the affidavit.

The victim, whose name is redacted in the affidavit, "falls to the ground" and another person charges at Repath, per the affidavit, BRProud and WBRZ reported, but it isn't clear if Repath was injured as a result. Repath's friends then reportedly separate the two groups.

A short while later, Marsiglia is seen walking around with two other subjects, per WBRZ. Repath is then "seen backing out of the bar while exchanging words" with Marsiglia and another subject.

"Repath backs up into the parking lot and about halfway into the parking (sic) Repath stops and attempts to hit Marsiglia," the affidavit states, according to WBRZ.

Marsiglia ducks and as Repath "backs up several steps," Marsiglia "takes both hands and shoves Repath by the shoulders causing Repath to fall and strike his head on the parking lot pavement," the affidavit says, per the outlet.

Repath was knocked unconscious and eventually taken to a local hospital, Baton Rouge Police said in their initial statement. It's unclear what happened in the moments directly after Repath struck his head.



Devin Michael Repath/Facebook

An autopsy report determined that the cause of his death was blunt force trauma, WAFB reported at the time.

At the initial stages of the investigation, a witness who had intervened to break up the fight had told NOLA.com that the brawl escalated quickly and turned “savage," even though it lasted only about 30 to 40 seconds.

The witness, Simon G., described an attacker as a “deranged” tall man who used his bare hands to bludgeon Repath’s head and torso, according to NOLA.com. It isn't clear if the witness intervened during the fighting inside the bar or outside or if the attacker he described was Marsiglia.

"You ever see somebody and they look like they have demons in them? He had anger in his eyes, and he was causing trouble," Simon told the outlet at the time.



Related: Man Who Planned Childhood Friend's Surprise Bachelor Party Dies After 'Savage' Bar Fight

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe created to help Repath's partner and children says Repath was “the life of every party.”

“Devin’s absence has left an irreplaceable void in our lives,” reads the fundraiser.

According to WAFB, Marsiglia is out on a $50,000 bond and is waiting for a court appearance. It wasn't immediately clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.