New suspect has been charged in hit-and-run death of Arlington officer

A new suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run that killed Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael in Sept. 2023.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown announced the arrest of 22-year-old Ryan Luckett in Jackson, Mississippi, Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV reported.

Luckett will be transferred to Dallas County, said Brown.

The arrest comes three months after a 26-year-old man was taken into custody, also in Jackson, Mississippi. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and was charged with accident involving death, but prosecutors dropped the charges.

“It was in an interest of justice that we dropped the charges on the one individual and pursued the second,” said Sheriff Brown about the change in the case, according to WFAA.

Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael was killed on the morning of Sept. 21, 2023 when he was hit and run over by a car on Interstate 20.

McMichael worked with the Arlington Police Department for 24 years and with the motorcycle unit for 13 years. He’d also worked as a patrol officer and a detective in Arlington’s north patrol district.

Investigators linked Luckett to the hit-and-run and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time the warrant was issued, Luckett was in custody at the Hinds County Jail in Jackson on parole violations, WFAA reported.

Although Brown did not specify how Luckett was identified as a suspect, she said Luckett and the man who was initially arrested knew each other, according to the report.

Luckett has been transferred to the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has a detainer placed on him pending his release, the sheriff’s office says.