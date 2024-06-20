New suspect charged with capital murder in 79-year-old Bedford woman’s death

A new suspect has been arrested in the June 6 killing of a 79-year-old Bedford woman at her home, according to police.

Aaron Pouchie, 26, of Montgomery, Alabama, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Christine Barsanti.

Bedford police officers found Barsanti on June 10 at her home after receiving a 911 call. She was dead, having been hit with an unknown object, police said.

Detectives obtained surveillance video that showed a man forcing his way into Barsanti’s home after she refused to let him use her phone, according to police.

A 39-year-old man, Brandon Paramore, was the first suspect arrested, but police say they have now determined that Paramore was not responsible for the crime.

Paramore was taken into custody on June 8. He was released from custody as detectives continued investigating and identified the new suspect, police said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives obtained a clearer image of the suspect’s vehicle and found Pouchie and the car on June 10 in Jefferson Parrish, Louisiana, with assistance from law enforcement in the area, police say.

Pouchie was initially taken into custody on June 11 by the Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Department on unrelated charges.

Bedford police obtained an arrest warrant for Pouchie on a charge of capital murder. The suspect vehicle was transferred to Texas and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is working to have Pouchie transferred as well to be held at the Tarrant County Jail, police say.

The case is still under investigation as detectives continue to process evidence.