Suspect charged with attempted murder for November mini-bike drive-by shooting in Elmira

An Elmira man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a drive-by shooting last November in the city.

A Chemung County grand jury indicted Reginald McBride, 26, on charges of second degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from a Nov. 27, 2023 incident in Elmira's downtown business district.

Around 11 a.m. that day, officers responded to the 200 block of West Water Street for a reported shooting, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered an adult male gunshot victim in critical condition, and he was provided with emergency care at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment, police said.

Investigators determined the assailant was operating a mini-bike when he fired shots at the victim on the sidewalk. Further investigation led police to a suspect who was known to the victim and officers executed a search warrant at an address on Elmira's Southside.

Evidence of the shooting was recovered and submitted to the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center for analysis. Evidence from the investigation was presented to the grand jury this month.

McBride is incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail awaiting further court action.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New YorkState Police, West Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira mini-bike shooting leads to attempted murder charge