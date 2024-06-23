Suspect changes shirt in Walmart then steals from car in parking lot

STILLWATER (KFOR) – Stillwater police are searching for a suspect after he stole from a vehicle parked in a Walmart parking lot Sunday.

Stillwater Police posted to Facebook surveillance photos of the man they think committed larceny.

| READ LOCAL NEWS > “Lack of accountability and transparency” following LOFT meeting with OSDE >

The vehicle was a 2010 Chevy Impala that was parked at the Walmart off 111 N. Perkins Road Sunday.

Police also attached a picture of a white Chevy Silverado 1500 that the suspect possibly arrived in.

They then posted a second picture of the suspect and stated that he had changed shirts while at the store.

They said that if you have any information about the suspect or the vehicle you are asked to call SPD at (405) 372-4171.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.