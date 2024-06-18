Suspect who carried child arrested after bank robbery at Fort Worth Walmart, FBI says

A 44-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a bank robbery inside a Fort Worth Walmart in early June, officials said.

The suspect, Ronnie Newman, was arrested in Mineral Wells by FBI investigators and Fort Worth police, the FBI’s Dallas Division said on social media Tuesday.

The FBI had asked for the public’s help to identify the man who demanded money from a teller at the First Convenience Bank branch located in a Walmart store on Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth on June 6. The man was accompanied by a small child seated in a shopping cart.

The teller gave the man an unspecified amount of money. The suspect then pushed the shopping cart toward an exit and fled the store while carrying the child, officials said.

FBI Dallas officials said on social media that they received several tips from the public about the incident.

