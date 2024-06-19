Suspect in California City McDonald's shooting arrested in Arizona

The man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a McDonald’s in California City in May was arrested Friday in Arizona, according to the California City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Cameron Hill, 26, is suspected of shooting Maurice Bailey, 48, at McDonald’s on May 29, according to CCPD. Bailey was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from CCPD.

Hill was booked into Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Ariz., and has not been transported to Kern County, according to CCPD.