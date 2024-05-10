Suspect booked on suspicion of murder in connection with 2022 Livingston homicide, police say

A suspect has been booked on suspicion of murder in connection with a 2022 shooting death in Merced County, according to authorities.

Ulises Alvarez Monge, 29, of Livingston, was booked Tuesday by detectives with the Livingston Police Department, in connection with the homicide of 43-year-old Navneet Aulakh, according to the the Livingston Police Department.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to the area of Walnut Avenue and Franci Street in Livingston on Aug. 31, 2022, for a report of gunshots and a man lying on the ground. Arriving officers located Aulakh in the 1500 block of Davis Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Life saving measures attempted by officers and paramedics were unsuccessful and Aulakh was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, detectives have been investigating the homicide for the past 20 months and through both investigative measures and community cooperation, police developed evidence leading them to identify Monge as a suspect in the shooting death.

According to Acting Police Chief John Ramirez, Monge, who was in custody from a previous arrest on weapons charges, was transferred to the Merced County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of felony murder, assault with a firearm and promote or assist felony street gang, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.

Ramirez said a motive for the shooting is unclear and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Livingston Police Detective Hector Becerra at 209-394-7916.