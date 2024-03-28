Suspect in Berlin Township stabbing charged

MONROE — A Monroe man has been charged in connection with an assault that took place March 20 in Berlin Township.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 5:32 p.m. to the 7900 block of North Dixie Highway to an altercation between two patrons that resulted in one patron being stabbed by another patron, the sheriff's office previously reported. Deputies confirmed that one patron was stabbed multiple times.

The Berlin Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance treated both individuals for their injuries before they were transported to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Sheriff’s detectives completed their investigation on March 22 and sent the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review, a news release from the sheriff's office said. On March 25, the prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for Jason Douglas Kraatz, 48, of Monroe, charging him with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Deputies located Kraatz on March 26 and lodged him at the Monroe County Jail. That same day he was arraigned in 1st District Court before Monroe County District Judge Michael C. Brown who set bond at $25,000 with conditions, including a GPS tether. Kraatz has since posted the bond, according to online court records.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Monroe County sheriff’s detective bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Suspect in March 20 Berlin Township stabbing charged