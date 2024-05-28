Suspect barricaded inside San Jose home after possible shooting

(KRON) — A suspect is barricaded inside a home after a possible shooting, the San Jose Police Department announced. Police were dispatched to the residence on the 300 block of N 20th Street.

Special operations personnel arrived at the scene and are attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender, SJPD said.

Officers received a call at 6:04 p.m. The public is asked to stay away from the area as the scene is “very active.”

The residence is located a few blocks west of San Jose High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

