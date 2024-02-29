Suspect barricaded inside home in Cobb County neighborhood, police say

Law enforcement officers are currently in a Cobb County neighborhood where a person is barricaded inside a home.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows more than a dozen officers in the Silverton neighborhood on Silverton Trail off of Riverside Pkwy. on Thursday afternoon.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows more than a dozen officers in the Silverton neighborhood on Silverton Trail off of Riverside Pkwy. on Thursday afternoon.

Cobb County police confirmed that someone is barricaded inside a home in the neighborhood, according to police. They say their units are on the scene assisting the sheriff’s office.

The video shows Cobb County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and SWAT teams lining Riverside Pkwy. and filling the neighborhood.

There is no word on who the person barricaded inside the home is or what led to the standoff.

